Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus outbreak: UAE bans travel to Thailand, Iran

Coronavirus outbreak: UAE bans travel to Thailand, Iran

Khaleej Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Travellers are requested to contact the UAE embassy or the ministry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths [Video]Italian, Mideast outbreaks lead to more deaths

A sixth person has died in the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy it was announced on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 220. Meanwhile infections in Iran appear to be..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

Could Coronavirus Be Worse Than Predicted for U.S. Economy? [Video]Could Coronavirus Be Worse Than Predicted for U.S. Economy?

Amid the coronavirus expanding beyond China, where it originated, the toll on the U.S. and global economy could be worse than first predicted. Pennygem’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran neighbours impose travel bans as coronavirus toll rises

Iran neighbours impose travel bans as coronavirus toll risesTehran (AFP) Feb 23, 2020 Iran's confirmed death toll from the new coronavirus rose to eight on Sunday, the highest outside China, sending neighbouring...
Terra Daily

China calls coronavirus 'largest public health emergency' since founding

China calls coronavirus 'largest public health emergency' since foundingBeijing (AFP) Feb 23, 2020 China's leader said Sunday the coronavirus epidemic is the communist country's "largest public health emergency" since its...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this

sa_nightingale

NightingaleSA United Arab Emirates bans travel to Thailand and Iran amid Covid-19 concerns #Wuhan #WuhanCoronavirus #Coronavirus… https://t.co/vNVSdO2aZz 7 minutes ago

marcburleigh

Marc Burleigh RT @GDNonline: #UAE issues travel bans to #Iran, #Thailand following COVID-19 outbreak concerns #Coronavirus Read more: https://t.co/txUK… 7 minutes ago

GDNonline

Gulf Daily News #UAE issues travel bans to #Iran, #Thailand following COVID-19 outbreak concerns #Coronavirus Read more:… https://t.co/FJQPwf6hZq 9 minutes ago

Coindicator

Coindicator The World Health Organization #WHO has been one step behind throughout the whole #coronavirus outbreak. First, it'… https://t.co/SlYFtaZexn 10 minutes ago

biotech_seel

Seel RT @TabassumJKHAN: Coronavirus outbreak: UAE bans travel to Thailand, Iran amid Covid-19 concerns https://t.co/5pZwvn9waf 1 hour ago

TabassumJKHAN

Tabassum KHAN (Official) Coronavirus outbreak: UAE bans travel to Thailand, Iran amid Covid-19 concerns https://t.co/5pZwvn9waf 1 hour ago

AdamAudel

Adam Audel #Coronavirus outbreak: UAE bans travel to Thailand, Iran amid Covid-19 concerns https://t.co/nFuTYUp6ey https://t.co/bM8suq9zCd 1 hour ago

vishalzaveri16

vishalzaveri RT @khaleejtimes: #Coronavirus outbreak: UAE bans travel to Thailand, Iran amid Covid-19 concerns https://t.co/hZorHExkaU https://t.co/J9rb… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.