Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sex assault, but not predatory sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape, sex assault, but not predatory sexual assault

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York but did not convict him of the two most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which could have sent him to prison for life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Day 3 Of Jury Deliberations Ends Without Verdict 01:25

 There's still no verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape and sex assault trial after a third day of jury deliberations; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of 3rd Degree Rape, Criminal Sexual Act For Assault

Weinstein was charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcing a sexual act on another woman in 2006.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37Published

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On 2 Of 5 Counts

A jury has found Harey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty of more serious charges including predatory sexual assault and rape in the first..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 08:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual Assault

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual AssaultHarvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his New York trial Monday.
Mediaite

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Day of Deliberation Sees Jury Re-Hearing Mimi Haleyi Testimony

The disgraced producer is fighting five felony charges, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault, stemming from alleged incidents in...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.