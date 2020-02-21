Weinstein accusers say 'disappointing' verdict falls short of 'true, full' justice

A group of Harvey Weinstein accusers have criticised the jury for not finding him guilty of all five charges.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Greg Gutfeld to those protecting Weinstein: Never 'lecture us about morality again' Greg Gutfeld to those protecting Weinstein: Never 'lecture us about morality again' Credit: Rumble Duration: 06:39Published 15 hours ago Adorable groundhog babies share apple slices in the sunshine We have all seen groundhogs at some point or another, at least in North America. Although it is likely that we have actually called them "gophers", a close relative of the groundhog, the names are.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:05Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this