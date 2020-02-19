Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ron Paul: Trump’s Betrayal Of Julian Assange – OpEd

Ron Paul: Trump’s Betrayal Of Julian Assange – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
One thing we’ve learned from the Trump Presidency is that the “deep state” is not just some crazy conspiracy theory. For the past three years we’ve seen that deep state launch plot after plot to overturn the election.

It all started with former CIA director John Brennan’s phony “Intelligence Assessment” of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon [Video]Julian Assange Lawyers Say Trump Offered Pardon

During a hearing about Julian Assange’s possible extradition to the United States, his lawyers said President Donald Trump offered to pardon the Wikileaks founder.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:11Published

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails [Video]Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pardoning Julian Assange: Donald Trump, WikiLeaks And The DNC – OpEd

The central pillar to Democratic paranoia and vengefulness regarding the loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016 was the link between Russian hacking, the servers of the...
Eurasia Review

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNC

Report: Trump offered Julian Assange a pardon in exchange for saying Russia didn’t hack the DNCBreaking news out of the UK today indicates that the Judge presiding over Julian Assange‘s pre-trial extradition hearing will allow evidence that US President...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.