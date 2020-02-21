Global  

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ endures blows from wrecking ball

Seattle Times Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — The “Leaning Tower of Dallas,” a social media sensation born when a part of a building survived implosion, endured scores of blows from a wrecking ball Monday. Dozens of people gathered in the Texas city’s downtown to watch as a crane was used to batter the former Affiliated Computer Services building. The […]
News video: 'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Commemorated In LEGOs

'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Commemorated In LEGOs

 LEGOLAND Discovery Center Dallas/Fort Worth built the Leaning Tower of Dallas faster than the real one could come down.

