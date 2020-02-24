Global  

Julian Assange Extradition Hearing Begins In London

NPR Monday, 24 February 2020
The U.S. government wants the WikiLeaks co-founder to face 18 charges related to illegally obtaining and disclosing classified data. Assange's lawyers argue that the case is politically motivated.
News video: Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing

Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing 01:29

 Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the first day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing. About one hundred people have gathered outside Woolwich Crown Court as Assange appears before a magistrate for the start of his fight against...

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Has Started [Video]Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition Hearing Has Started

His lawyers argue that if he were extradited, Assange would be subject to a politically motivated sentence in the U.S.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins [Video]Police arrest activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange extradition hearing begins

Police arrested an activist outside Belmarsh Prison as Julian Assange's extradition trial began today (February 24). Protesters have set up banners and tents outside Woolwich Crown Court demanding..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:29Published


Julian Assange's extradition hearing begins in London

A court in London on Monday will begin hearing the US extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The whistleblower faces up to 175 years in prison if...
Deutsche Welle

Dame Vivienne Westwood joins protesters at Assange extradition hearing

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the first day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing.
Belfast Telegraph


