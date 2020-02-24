Julian Assange Extradition Hearing Begins In London
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The U.S. government wants the WikiLeaks co-founder to face 18 charges related to illegally obtaining and disclosing classified data. Assange's lawyers argue that the case is politically motivated.
Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined protesters outside a south London court to mark the first day of Julian Assange’s extradition hearing. About one hundred people have gathered outside Woolwich Crown Court as Assange appears before a magistrate for the start of his fight against...