Protests erupt in India over citizenship law as Trump tours Taj Mahal, prepares for talks

India might have rolled out the red carpet for President Trump's Monday visit, but the massive rally, hundreds of cheerleaders and weeks of preparation glossed over one of the largest civil disputes that's gripped the country in years.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have.. India Welcomes Trump President Donald Trump received a warm welcome when he landed in India, but just miles away, protests rang out against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Donald Trump visits Taj Mahal, says America loves India Trump, accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived here from Ahmedabad. The Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal Emperor Shah...

IndiaTimes 16 hours ago



Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of Trump visit Police used tear gas to disperse large crowds in India's capital of New Delhi on Sunday in the latest eruption of violence at protests over a new citizenship...

Reuters 2 days ago



