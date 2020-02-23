Protests erupt in India over citizenship law as Trump tours Taj Mahal, prepares for talks
Monday, 24 February 2020 () India might have rolled out the red carpet for President Trump's Monday visit, but the massive rally, hundreds of cheerleaders and weeks of preparation glossed over one of the largest civil disputes that's gripped the country in years.
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all visited India's famed Taj Mahal on Monday, part of the world leader's first official visit to that country.