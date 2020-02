Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A convicted killer out on day parole is now officially facing new charges of first-degree murder. Eustachio Gallese, 51, appeared at the Quebec City courthouse on Monday to face the premeditated murder charges in the slaying of Marylène Lévesque on Jan. 22, in a hotel in Sainte-Foy.