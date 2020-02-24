Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kobe Bryant > Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial

Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial

France 24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died last month in a helicopter crash that sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant Honoured At Memorial Service

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant Honoured At Memorial Service 02:06

 Nearly a month after the world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a devastating helicopter crash, celebrities and fans from around the world gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honour the lives that were lost. ET Canada has all of the moments from the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character [Video]Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character

Michael Jordan Speaks about Kobe Bryant's Character

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:00Published

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial [Video]Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Michael Jordan Speaks about Becoming Another Meme at Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Basketball: Emotional farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Basketball: Emotional farewell to Kobe and Gianna BryantKobe Bryant's wife offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter today at a packed memorial service for the two, who were among...
New Zealand Herald

Tears, laughs and love: The best moments from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service

SportsPulse: Thousands upon thousands gathered in Los Angeles at the Staples Center to memorialize Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The service had everything from laughs...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheerenberge RT @FRANCE24: Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial https://t.co/hu0L56I0Qf https://t.co/5iDKCWfF35 5 hours ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial https://t.co/fjyOPaq3z7 https://t.co/ZSbfHrosF0 6 hours ago

FRANCE24

FRANCE 24 Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial https://t.co/hu0L56I0Qf https://t.co/5iDKCWfF35 6 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial https://t.co/x8J7IIYG9N https://t.co/fcMMpUnZKw 6 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial https://t.co/RRNA0dlBJy https://t.co/FEYUYTrhHe 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.