Basketball legends honour Kobe and Gianna Bryant at LA memorial
Monday, 24 February 2020 () A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died last month in a helicopter crash that sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.
