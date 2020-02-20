Global  

Down to business for Trump in India

Japan Today Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump moves from sightseeing and speech-making to tough trade talks in India on Tuesday, as First Lady Melania visits a Delhi school to witness a…
News video: Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha

Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha 01:49

 US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad. The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'. They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book. PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three...

Trump 'optimistic' about trade deal with India [Video]Trump 'optimistic' about trade deal with India

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (February 24) he was optimistic about a comprehensive trade deal with India.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

Horses and red carpet for Trump in New Delhi [Video]Horses and red carpet for Trump in New Delhi

U.S. President Donald Trump was welcomed in a stately ceremony on Tuesday (February 25) on his first official visit to India, where he is set to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra the issues of arms..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published


India hitting US 'very hard' on trade, says Donald Trump

India has been hitting the US "very hard" on trade with high tariffs for many years, Donald Trump complained ahead of his first visit to the country during which...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip - business group

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to India next week as proposed new...
Reuters India Also reported by •CBS NewsIndiaTimes

