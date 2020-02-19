Global  

Girl, 11, brings AR-15 rifle to hearing on gun legislation in US

New Zealand Herald Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Girl, 11, brings AR-15 rifle to hearing on gun legislation in USAn 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 rifle appeared Monday (US time) at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed...
