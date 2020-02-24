Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Biden’s Factual Distortions

Biden’s Factual Distortions

FactCheck.org Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Biden’s Factual DistortionsFormer Vice President Joe Biden distorted the facts in two interviews in the wake of the Nevada caucuses, claiming Sen. Bernie Sanders "was opposed to Obamacare" (Sanders voted for it) and that Biden never labeled South Carolina as his campaign’s “firewall" (he did).

The post Biden’s Factual Distortions appeared first on FactCheck.org.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate [Video]Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Speaking to a South Carolina crowd just days before the state's primary election, former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly told the audience he was a Democratic candidate for the United States..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:18Published

Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina [Video]Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.