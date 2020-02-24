Biden’s Factual Distortions Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden distorted the facts in two interviews in the wake of the Nevada caucuses, claiming Sen. Bernie Sanders "was opposed to Obamacare" (Sanders voted for it) and that Biden never labeled South Carolina as his campaign’s “firewall" (he did).



The post Biden’s Factual Distortions appeared first on FactCheck.org. Former Vice President Joe Biden distorted the facts in two interviews in the wake of the Nevada caucuses, claiming Sen. Bernie Sanders "was opposed to Obamacare" (Sanders voted for it) and that Biden never labeled South Carolina as his campaign’s “firewall" (he did).The post Biden’s Factual Distortions appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate Speaking to a South Carolina crowd just days before the state's primary election, former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly told the audience he was a Democratic candidate for the United States.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:18Published 7 hours ago Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published 10 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this