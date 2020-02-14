Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Administration Considers Punishing Chinese News Organizations

Trump Administration Considers Punishing Chinese News Organizations

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
U.S. officials said they were looking at ways to retaliate for China’s expulsion of three Wall Street Journal reporters, including evicting Chinese journalists who file intelligence reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. designates China's fake news media as government operatives [Video]U.S. designates China's fake news media as government operatives

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Tuesday designated five Chinese fake news media outlets as official government entities under the Foreign Missions Act, which means they will be treated as..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:39Published

Chinese National Sentenced After Mar-A-Lago Incident [Video]Chinese National Sentenced After Mar-A-Lago Incident

Chinese national, Jing Lu was sentenced to six months in jail after trespassing President Trump's property.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

3 Wall Street Journal reporters expelled from China over op-ed

The expulsions come after the Trump administration designated five state-run Chinese news outlets that operate in the U.S. as "foreign missions."
CBS News

U.S. imposes new rules on state-owned Chinese media over propaganda concerns

The Trump administration said on Tuesday said it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.