♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @Newsy: The two-hour memorial event featured remarks by Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neil. https://t.co/fEklqgnW2l 24 minutes ago Newsy The two-hour memorial event featured remarks by Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neil. https://t.co/fEklqgnW2l 37 minutes ago ExtraTV Tonight on #ExtraTV: We’re at Staples Center for an emotional day as friends, family, and fans pay tribute to Kobe… https://t.co/EoilajBE1V 4 hours ago Veronica Kirby RT @USATODAY: Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service: Watch live as friends and fans pay tribute to the NBA legend and his daughter https:… 5 hours ago Aggressively foul, yet bland CheezieBreezie RT @CBS47: A group of artists in Stockton, CA painted this mural of Kobe & his daughter. They say it's a tribute for Kobe, Gianna, and all… 6 hours ago CBS47 A group of artists in Stockton, CA painted this mural of Kobe & his daughter. They say it's a tribute for Kobe, Gia… https://t.co/GUWZFCrlRd 6 hours ago ABC10 The #KobeFarewell is still live. Friends and family of #KobeandGianna remember and pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna i… https://t.co/24LFqNuaCk 7 hours ago