Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus Cases

Newsy Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus CasesWatch VideoStock markets around the world took a hit Monday after a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in two years, closing down by more than 1,000 points, or just under 3.6%. The S&P 500 dropped by almost 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 3.7%.

News video: Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads

Wall Street plunges as coronavirus spreads 02:37

 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday suffered their biggest one-day percentage losses in two years after a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned worries about the global economic impact of a potential pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Rocky Slide On Wall Street Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Rocky Slide On Wall Street Amid Coronavirus Fears

The market plunging Monday amid concern over the global impact of coronavirus as the number of cases around the world have surged. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets [Video]Coronavirus Worries Shake Up Wall Street, Drive Down Global Markets

Investors on Wall Street are worried about the global impact of the coronavirus as it spreads outside of China. CBS2's Diane King reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published


Airlines plunge as Italian coronavirus outbreak threatens longer crisis

European budget airlines bore the brunt of Monday's plunge in global stock markets as the arrival of the coronavirus in Italy pointed to a longer, deeper crisis...
Reuters

Global markets fall sharply as virus cases spread past Asia

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks fell sharply in early trading Monday, following a broad sell-off in overseas markets, as a surge in virus cases and a worrisome...
SeattlePI.com


