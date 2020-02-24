Global Stock Markets Plunge After Surge In Reported Coronavirus Cases
Stock markets around the world took a hit Monday after a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in two years, closing down by more than 1,000 points, or just under 3.6%. The S&P 500 dropped by almost 3.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 3.7%.
