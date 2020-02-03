You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:11Published 3 weeks ago Inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons get treated for coronavirus This is the view inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons are being treated for coronavirus after flying into the country from China. Video and stills captured by Anthony May-Smith show.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:56Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Eurasia Review China: Police Practice Catching ‘Uncooperative’ Coronavirus Patients https://t.co/swJMdQH8BZ 31 minutes ago Eurasia Review China: Police Practice Catching ‘Uncooperative’ Coronavirus Patients https://t.co/vIzYk9F858 https://t.co/xw01TnfArW 31 minutes ago