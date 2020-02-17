Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change

Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Wildfire, a natural phenomenon, existed on the Earth over 400 Ma. However, the mechanisms underlying wildfire-climate interactions are not clear. Wildfire forcing has long been underestimated or overlooked in climate change studies.

A study led by AN Zhisheng from the Institute of Earth Environment (IEE) of the Chinese Academy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Climate change keeps Italy's alpine rescuers busy

Climate change keeps Italy's alpine rescuers busy 01:40

 The Italian Alps are under attack by climate change with a consistent temperature increase and more extreme weather fronts, glaciers are shrinking and the risk of avalanches is becoming more common. Ciara Lee reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How climate change affects your mental health | Britt Wray [Video]How climate change affects your mental health | Britt Wray

"For all that's ever been said about climate change, we haven't heard nearly enough about the psychological impacts of living in a warming world," says science writer Britt Wray. In this quick talk,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 07:31Published

U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources [Video]U.S. blocking G20 mention of climate change: sources

The United States is against mentioning climate change in the G20 communique, sources said. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Got Shamed For His Australia Wildfire Donation. Now He’s Donating $10 Billion To Fight Climate ChangeAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he’s donating 10$ billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund, a month after he was shamed online for giving $690,000 to Australian...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle TimesbizjournalsE-Commerce TimesHindu

NATO In A Climate Of Change – Analysis

By Rickard Söder* During last year’s Munich Security Conference, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •bizjournalsBangkok Post

Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change https://t.co/Vsme5IfcKu 31 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change https://t.co/A9LJWEFs1V https://t.co/nSCYdktDji 33 minutes ago

MartaBalan

Marta Balan, Spiritual Counsellor-Environmentalist RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Wildfire cycles and #climatechange: EurekAlert https://t.co/f5wnvDWvro MORE w/ EcoSearch - news: https://t.co/RZZItHm… 1 hour ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Wildfire cycles and #climatechange: EurekAlert https://t.co/f5wnvDWvro MORE w/ EcoSearch - news:… https://t.co/Fg9HDyuC5X 1 hour ago

sciencecodex

Science Codex Wildfire cycles and climate change https://t.co/ZTVrM9Zevj 4 hours ago

Dragofix

Dragofix Wildfire cycles and climate change https://t.co/h0E4iHJSJm #environment #wildfires #Climate #ClimateChange 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.