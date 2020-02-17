Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )





A study led by AN Zhisheng from the Institute of Earth Environment (IEE) of the Chinese Academy... Wildfire, a natural phenomenon, existed on the Earth over 400 Ma. However, the mechanisms underlying wildfire-climate interactions are not clear. Wildfire forcing has long been underestimated or overlooked in climate change studies.A study led by AN Zhisheng from the Institute of Earth Environment (IEE) of the Chinese Academy 👓 View full article

