Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Wildfire, a natural phenomenon, existed on the Earth over 400 Ma. However, the mechanisms underlying wildfire-climate interactions are not clear. Wildfire forcing has long been underestimated or overlooked in climate change studies.
A study led by AN Zhisheng from the Institute of Earth Environment (IEE) of the Chinese Academy...
The Italian Alps are under attack by climate change with a consistent temperature increase and more extreme weather fronts, glaciers are shrinking and the risk of avalanches is becoming more common. Ciara Lee reports.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he’s donating 10$ billion to start the Bezos Earth Fund, a month after he was shamed online for giving $690,000 to Australian... Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle Times •bizjournals •E-Commerce Times •Hindu
By Rickard Söder*
During last year’s Munich Security Conference, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about... Eurasia Review Also reported by •bizjournals •Bangkok Post
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change https://t.co/Vsme5IfcKu 31 minutes ago
Eurasia Review Wildfire Cycles And Climate Change https://t.co/A9LJWEFs1V https://t.co/nSCYdktDji 33 minutes ago