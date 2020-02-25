Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Let It Snow: Researchers Put Cloud Seeding To The Test

Let It Snow: Researchers Put Cloud Seeding To The Test

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
For the first time, researchers have used radar and other tools to accurately measure the volume of snow produced through cloud seeding.

Led by University of Colorado Boulder atmospheric scientist Katja Friedrich and her colleagues, the research began on a chilly day in January 2017. That’s when the team watched as a flurry...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.