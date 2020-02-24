|
Dow Plunges 1000+ Points On Mounting Fears Over Coronavirus Spreading
|
|
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
US markets continue to plunge on reports of increasing numbers of cases of the сoronavirus being identified outside China.
The Dow Jones dropped by more than 1,000 points (3.7 percent) on Monday, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent and the Nasdaq index lost as much as 4 percent.
Investors are increasingly worried about...
|
|
|
|
