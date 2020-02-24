Global  

Dow Plunges 1000+ Points On Mounting Fears Over Coronavirus Spreading

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
US markets continue to plunge on reports of increasing numbers of cases of the сoronavirus being identified outside China.

The Dow Jones dropped by more than 1,000 points (3.7 percent) on Monday, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.5 percent and the Nasdaq index lost as much as 4 percent.

Investors are increasingly worried about...
 The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points as the spread of the new coronavirus threatened wider damage to the global economy.

DOW PLUMMETS: Market Craters 1,000+ Points on Coronavirus Fears

The Dow fell more than a thousand points, Monday, amid growing coronavirus fears.
Dow plummets almost 1,000 points as spreading coronavirus fears rattle traders

Dow plummets almost 1,000 points as spreading coronavirus fears rattle traders· *US stocks were swept up in a global sell-off on Monday as investors grappled with spreading coronavirus fears.* · *The Dow Jones industrial average...
