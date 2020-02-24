Global  

Canadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, arrest 10

Reuters India Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Police on Monday made 10 arrests and cleared a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic for almost three weeks on one of the country's busiest lines.
Canadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, make arrests

Police on Monday made multiple arrests and cleared a rail blockade by an indigenous group in eastern Canada that had been stopping freight and passenger traffic...
Reuters India

Police Move to Clear Canada Rail Blockade

A two-week protest by a group of Indigenous people has blocked trains and created a political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
NYTimes.com

