Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Delhi violence: 5 killed in fresh riots over CAA amid Trump visit

Delhi violence: 5 killed in fresh riots over CAA amid Trump visit

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Delhi Police stated that the "situation is very tense."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify [Video]Before Trump's Delhi visit, clashes over citizenship law intensify

A policeman was killed and dozens of people injured amid clashes in New Delhi on Monday as thousands demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law rioted for several hours before U.S. President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News [Video]CAA clashes in North-East Delhi: 1 Cop dead & several injured | Oneindia News

VIOLENT CLASHES BROKE OUT IN THE BHAJANPURA, MAUJPUR AND JAFFRABAD NEIGHBOURHOODS OF NORTHEAST DELHI, FOR A SECOND TIME IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TODAY. A POLICE CONSTABLE LOST HIS LIFE IN THE HEAVY..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in Delhi

Head constable, 3 citizens killed, DCP hurt in fresh clashes over CAA in DelhiA head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi police personnel, were injured as violence...
Mid-Day

Watch: Violence breaks out over CAA in Delhi

There was a major violence in North East Delhi. According to the MHA, this entire violence appears to be orchestrated with an eye on Donald Trump's visit to...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mohamma67101207

Sachha Voter RT @AJEnglish: @amnesty At least 4 killed during 'anti-Muslim' citizenship law protests in India's capital New Delhi https://t.co/X0GxvaDq7… 39 seconds ago

ShabberH

Shabber Hussain RT @khaleejtimes: #Delhi violence: 5 killed in fresh riots over #CAA amid #Trump visit https://t.co/U8qXU9iL7c https://t.co/YzzHhtFMfF 9 minutes ago

unitune6

Unnikrishnan RT @NewIndianXpress: #DelhiBurning | A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary a… 14 minutes ago

Sunday_Standard

Sunday Standard RT @NewIndianXpress: #DelhiRiots | A 42-year-old head constable was among five people killed, while more than 100 others including several… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.