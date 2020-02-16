Global  

China, South Korea report more virus cases

Japan Today Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters…
News video: Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus

Concerns grow over rising global spread of coronavirus 01:06

 China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach. Edward Baran reports.

China Postpones Major Parliamentary Session Due To Coronavirus [Video]China Postpones Major Parliamentary Session Due To Coronavirus

More than 2,600 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in China, and the virus has sickened more than 77,000 people.

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say [Video]Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say According to Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mysterious illness, 'Disease X,' that could spark an international..

China reports fall in new virus cases for 3rd straight day

BEIJING (AP) — China reported Sunday a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day, as it became apparent that the country’s leadership was aware of...
Seattle Times

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as the pace of new coronavirus infections slowed in China and South Korea said it aims to test more than 200,000 members of a...
RTTNews Also reported by •Newsday

