The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local): 10:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in India with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi. The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was […]
News video: Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha

Trump in India: US President, First Lady visit Sabarmati Ashram, spin charkha 01:49

 US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad. The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'. They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book. PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three...

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties [Video]'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

US president invokes Bollywood and cricket stars in his address at fully-packed stadium in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Trump’s India visit moves from pomp to trade, military talks

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India delved into substance Tuesday after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry, even as...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Indian ExpressEurasia ReviewMid-DayCBS NewsWorldNews

Trump says Modi expects massive crowds during India visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expecting to turn out massive crowds for the president when he visits...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com

