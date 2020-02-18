The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local): 10:20 a.m. President Donald Trump is kicking off his second day in India with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi. The president’s armored car, nicknamed “The Beast,” was […]
US President Trump, First Lady Melania arrived at Sabarmati Ashram. PM Modi accompanied them to the ashram in Ahmedabad. The Trumps tried their hand on spinning the 'charkha'. They also penned their thoughts on the visitors’ book. PM Modi was seen explaining the depiction of Gandhi's three...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expecting to turn out massive crowds for the president when he visits... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ClickOnDetroit The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India https://t.co/aREi1jPxFX 13 minutes ago
ZAQS Politics News The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India https://t.co/pzb3oDTm8g 16 minutes ago
Talk 1370 HEADLINES: The Latest: Cannon fire, soldiers greet Trump in India https://t.co/nC593Cn4WH 31 minutes ago