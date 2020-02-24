As Bernie Sanders surges, Texas liberals take their own shot

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren endorsed her, Texas’ largest labor union is on her side andshe surpassed $1 millionin donors. Jessica Cisneros, who at 26 would become the youngest member of Congress, is the best shot liberal activists could’ve taken for a win in the 2020 election. But it’s not clear […] 👓 View full article

