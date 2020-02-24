Global  

As Bernie Sanders surges, Texas liberals take their own shot

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren endorsed her, Texas’ largest labor union is on her side andshe surpassed $1 millionin donors. Jessica Cisneros, who at 26 would become the youngest member of Congress, is the best shot liberal activists could’ve taken for a win in the 2020 election. But it’s not clear […]
 Bernie Sanders is predicting victory in Texas not only in the Democratic primary but in November’s general election.

Bernie Sanders' Super Tuesday Losses Partly Due to Young Voter Turnout Young voters, ages 17-29, did not show up to the polls at the same rate as 2016, according to exit poll data. Joe Biden defeated..

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win Texas and eight other states, while Bernie Sanders was leading in Super Tuesday’s biggest race in California, setting up a..

Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden reflected Sanders’ lack of support from African Americans. His...
