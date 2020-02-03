Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Greece > Clashes break out on Greek island against migrant camp

Clashes break out on Greek island against migrant camp

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Clashes broke out on the Greek island of Lesbos early on Tuesday between police and residents protesting the construction of a migrant detention centre, witnesses and police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Large protest on Greek island of Lesbos against new migrant camps

Large protest on Greek island of Lesbos against new migrant camps 01:38

 Residents of Lesbos in Greece have taken to the streets to protest against the building of new migrant detention centres on the island. Footage captured on February 26 shows crowds of protesters outside a government office bearing flags and banners where they are heard singing the national...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Locals riot over Greek island's new migrant detention center [Video]Locals riot over Greek island's new migrant detention center

Residents of the island of Lesbos have tried to block access to the construction site of a new holding facility for migrants and asylum seekers. Clashes with police saw tear gas and fires along the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published

Refugee father gives chilling plea after children tear gassed in clashes on Greek island [Video]Refugee father gives chilling plea after children tear gassed in clashes on Greek island

Refugees were sent fleeing after clashes during a protest forced authorities to fire tear gas on the Greek island of Lesbos today (February 3). Residents of the port town of Mytilini were protesting..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greek island protesters vow to stop new migrant camps

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Protest groups on three eastern Greek islands have begun setting up blockades aimed at stopping the government from building new migrant...
Seattle Times

Greek island protests move into second day

Police and protesters clashed on the Greek island of Lesbos over plans to build new migrant camps.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.