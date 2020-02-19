Global  

Boy asks Pete Buttigieg to help him tell the world he's gay

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has given some emotional advice to a 9-year-old boy who asked how he could tell the world he is gay. The boy, Zachary Ro, was one of audience members at the Colorado town hall in Denver...
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Serious, Momentous Question

Colorado Boy Asks Pete Buttigieg Serious, Momentous Question 01:53

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Saturday night rally at the Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center started as most do.

