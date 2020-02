Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Chitetsu Watanabe whom Guinness World Records recognised as the world's oldest man has died at 112. The Japanese man is survived by five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Watanabe used to say the secret to longevity was to keep smiling. The oldest living person is also Japanese, Kane Tanaka, a 117-year-old woman. 👓 View full article