China says all rights, interests of Gui Minhai fully guaranteed

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all rights and interests of Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai have been fully guaranteed, after a Chinese court sentenced him to a 10-year prison term for illegally providing intelligence overseas.
