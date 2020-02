China says all rights, interests of Gui Minhai fully guaranteed

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all rights and interests of Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai have been fully guaranteed, after a Chinese court sentenced him to a 10-year prison term for illegally providing intelligence overseas.

