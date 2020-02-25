Global  

Baboons on the loose in Sydney

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Baboons on the loose in SydneyBaboons are on the loose in Sydney's inner west.Police are on the scene at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown where baboons have escaped the research facility.A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed to AAP on Tuesday evening...
Tweets about this

PissantPower

Pissant Power RT @JoeCordy23: BABOONS ON THE LOOSE? AT THIS TIME OF DAY? IN THIS PART OF THE COUNTRY? LOCALISED ENTIRELY WITHIN THE INNER SUBURBS OF SYDN… 16 seconds ago

tazin8r

Hey Mr. Tazzyman, Tazzy me Banana How many Sci-Fi Horror movies have started with animals somehow escaping from a research facility? I've heard that… https://t.co/8segz1Rt5b 21 seconds ago

wendyleslie121

💧 🌏 wendy leslie 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 🐨 RT @Rabe9: “The source said the baboons could not have escaped unaided.” https://t.co/y9jibZTiyn 25 seconds ago

Madozziebird

Liz Carrigan RT @rlangjournalist: CONFIRMED: Baboons are on the loose in Sydney @newscomauHQ #BaboonWatch https://t.co/5F63SghXL8 44 seconds ago

tanyachitty

Tanya Chitty Run guys- animal testing is torture for these animals and I’m glad they have had a chance to stand up for themselve… https://t.co/XXdDiDR43l 56 seconds ago

foxsyd

Lone Wanderer Sherrie RT @9NewsSyd: #BREAKING: Three baboons, which had been on the loose in Sydney's inner-west after escaping a medical facility, have been cap… 1 minute ago

anne_zilla

sowoke.sorryimeantimjustawake RT @AndrewBrownAU: Who would win: the loose baboons in Sydney or 30-50 feral hogs? 1 minute ago

AlanaCalvert

Alana Calvert I’m not sure how to move on with my life now that there’s no longer baboons on the loose in Sydney. 1 minute ago

