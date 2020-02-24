Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Asia Bibi blasphemy case > Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi asks France for political asylum

Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi asks France for political asylum

France 24 Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who spent years on death row after a 2010 conviction of blasphemy, said Monday that she was seeking political asylum from the French government.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistani woman accused of blasphemy seeks asylum in France

PARIS (AP) — A Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan, and who faced death threats from Islamic extremists,...
Seattle Times

Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France

Pak Supreme Court overturned her conviction in a blasphemy case in 2018
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

donestes43

Don Estes RT @France24_en: ▶️ Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi asks France for political asylum https://t.co/40BckcGWyw https://t.co/hQO2ntxocT 53 seconds ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi asks France for political asylum https://t.co/40BckcGWyw https://t.co/hQO2ntxocT 12 minutes ago

avinash_mailme

Avinash RT @nailainayat: Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France. Paris Mayor will bestow an honorary citizenship certificate granted to Asia Bibi in 2014… 34 minutes ago

SaiRajeshK

Sai Rajesh Koka Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France - The Hindu https://t.co/wxwonc6zih 38 minutes ago

rajeshphere

rajeshpunwani RT @TimesNow: Report: Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi asks France for asylum. https://t.co/iFjj1itvah 39 minutes ago

NileshTheGreat

Nilesh RT @HIMESH_SS: Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France - The Hindu https://t.co/1RPa7GLfdc 54 minutes ago

DhakaTribune

DhakaTribune Pakistani Christian #AsiaBibi asks #France for #asylum https://t.co/H4zv6f0UjO 59 minutes ago

HIMESH_SS

Dr S Himesh Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi seeks asylum in France - The Hindu https://t.co/1RPa7GLfdc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.