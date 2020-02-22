Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Great-great-grandfather who holds Guinness World Record as world's oldest man dies at 112

Great-great-grandfather who holds Guinness World Record as world's oldest man dies at 112

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Great-great-grandfather who holds Guinness World Record as world's oldest man dies at 112A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world's oldest man with a raised fist and big smiles earlier this month has died at 112.Guinness World Records had given the certificate to Chitetsu Watanabe on February 12. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bowie The Man Who Changed The World Movie [Video]Bowie The Man Who Changed The World Movie

Bowie The Man Who Changed The World Movie trailer Plot synopsis: Only true legends of rock music are known by one word. As with ‘Elvis’ everyone knows the name of the most creative and influential..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published

Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World [Video]Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World

They say that anything is possible with a little imagination. And that’s something that employees of the Magic Kingdom know all too well! For this list, we’ll be looking at a variety of not so..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tao Porchon-Lynch, the world's oldest yoga teacher who marched with Gandhi, dies at 101

Tao Porchon-Lynch, who was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the "World's Oldest Yoga Teacher" in 2012, died Friday. She was 101.
USATODAY.com

World's oldest man dies

Guinness World Records had awarded the 112-year-old Japanese man his title earlier this month. The record holder has said that smiling was the secret to his long...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.