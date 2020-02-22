Great-great-grandfather who holds Guinness World Record as world's oldest man dies at 112



Recent related videos from verified sources Bowie The Man Who Changed The World Movie Bowie The Man Who Changed The World Movie trailer Plot synopsis: Only true legends of rock music are known by one word. As with ‘Elvis’ everyone knows the name of the most creative and influential.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:47Published 2 hours ago Top 10 Dark Stories About Working at Disney World They say that anything is possible with a little imagination. And that’s something that employees of the Magic Kingdom know all too well! For this list, we’ll be looking at a variety of not so.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:22Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tao Porchon-Lynch, the world's oldest yoga teacher who marched with Gandhi, dies at 101 Tao Porchon-Lynch, who was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the "World's Oldest Yoga Teacher" in 2012, died Friday. She was 101.

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



World's oldest man dies Guinness World Records had awarded the 112-year-old Japanese man his title earlier this month. The record holder has said that smiling was the secret to his long...

Deutsche Welle 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this