Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > NHK > Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK

Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Japan's J.League decided to postpone all domestic soccer games through to the first half of March due to the coronavirus, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus [Video]Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will cancel or postpone major indoor events for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, the decision comes as Japan tries to halt the spread of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine [Video]Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine

Japan is standing by its decision to end the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Soccer: Japan postpones games due to coronavirus concerns

Japan's J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup soccer matches scheduled for Wednesday due to concern about the coronavirus outbreak and all domestic...
Reuters

Passengers depart coronavirus cruise ship at last; Japan's effort under fire

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan on Wednesday after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine, as criticism...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsReuters India

Tweets about this

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Japan’s J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus – NHK https://t.co/SSQZB0moQd 2 minutes ago

iNews24

iNews24 Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK [RTR https://t.co/JKoe71m8nC] 16 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK (Reuters) https://t.co/FPnlzpA8tm 20 minutes ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK https://t.co/0FOr4FhlWm 26 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Japan's J.League to Postpone Domestic Games Due to Coronavirus - NHK - https://t.co/xkjkwyOkKl 26 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @Reuters: Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK https://t.co/BqGm4FC35Y https://t.co/1uzTerXOaZ 28 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Japan's J.League to postpone domestic games due to coronavirus - NHK https://t.co/QcfxRdw03S https://t.co/rILb2l3Cf9 28 minutes ago

canoe21

kanu "Japan's J.League to Postpone Domestic Games Due to Coronavirus-NHK" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/pBLNaheAvc 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.