Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ivanka Trump goes desi, sports silk sherwani by Anita Dongre

Ivanka Trump goes desi, sports silk sherwani by Anita Dongre

Mid-Day Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump went desi on the second day of their India visit and sported a pure silk sherwani from Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre.

Taking a cue from Melania Trump's banarasi belt from yesterday, Ivanka wore a traditional style Suruhi Sherwani handwoven by weavers from...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch what Ivanka Trump said about 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad

Watch what Ivanka Trump said about 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad 02:13

 Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, commented on the event held in the latter's honour in Ahmedabad. The 'Namaste Trump' event was organised at the Motera stadium, billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world. Hundreds of the people attended the programme. Ivanka called it...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump family visits the Taj Mahal [Video]Trump family visits the Taj Mahal

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner all visited India's famed Taj Mahal on Monday, part of the world leader's first official visit to that country.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published

New Book Alleges Trump Jr. And Ivanka 'Knew They Were Lying' About Condo Sales [Video]New Book Alleges Trump Jr. And Ivanka 'Knew They Were Lying' About Condo Sales

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were fully aware that they were lying about condo sales at the Trump SOHO.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Melania and Ivanka Trump go white for Day 2 of India visit; latter opts for Anita Dongre sherwani

For the second day of their India visit, Melania Trump donned Carolina Herrera midi dress, while Ivanka Trump was seen in an Anita Dongre outfit.
DNA

Ivanka Trump wears Anita Dongre sherwani; designer says ‘created this style 20 years ago’


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.