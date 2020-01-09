Ivanka Trump goes desi, sports silk sherwani by Anita Dongre
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump went desi on the second day of their India visit and sported a pure silk sherwani from Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre.
Taking a cue from Melania Trump's banarasi belt from yesterday, Ivanka wore a traditional style Suruhi Sherwani handwoven by weavers from...
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, commented on the event held in the latter's honour in Ahmedabad. The 'Namaste Trump' event was organised at the Motera stadium, billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world. Hundreds of the people attended the programme. Ivanka called it...