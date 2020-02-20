Global  

COVID-19: UAE halts all flights from Iran over coronavirus outbreak

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
All passenger and cargo aircraft traveling to and from Iran will be suspended for a period of one week.
Iraq extends ban on Iran arrivals amid coronavirus fears [Video]Iraq extends ban on Iran arrivals amid coronavirus fears

As authorities take preventive measures to avoid infections from neighbouring Iran, healthcare workers remain sceptical.

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful..

UAE suspends all flights with Iran over coronavirus outbreak

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the Islamic republic, state...
Reuters

Turkey shuts Iran border, halts flights due to coronavirus

Turkey has closed its border with Iran and halted incoming flights as a precaution to stop the potential spread of coronavirus after the neighboring country...
Reuters

