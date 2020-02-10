Venice Carnival Canceled: 50,000 People Trapped in Northern Italy
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () As COVID-19 takes over Europe, Italian officials decided to cancel the annual Venice Carnival. As a result, 50,000 people are trapped in Northern Italy, needing special permision to go in or out of the region.
A sixth person has died in the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy it was announced on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 220. Meanwhile infections in Iran appear to be spreading to neighbors. Adam Reed reports.
