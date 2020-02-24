Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip

News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip

NPR Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
As the coronavirus spreads, there are fears it will become a pandemic. Democratic candidates for president meet Tuesday on a South Carolina debate stage. And, President Trump wraps up his India trip.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests

Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests 04:25

 Hundreds of supporters and opponents of the law in Jaffrabad clash for second day as Trump kicked off his India trip.

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror [Video]PM Modi, 'friend' Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 16:51Published

Why Trump's India visit matters [Video]Why Trump's India visit matters

A crowded cricket stadium and tricky pronunciations marked the first day of the US president's trip.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump news – live: President snubs vegetarian delicacies amid lavish treatment on India trip as protesters killed in anti-Muslim riots

Follow the latest updates
Independent

News Brief: Coronavirus, South Carolina Primary, India Welcomes Trump

Countries take aggressive action to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Democrats' next nominating contest moves to South Carolina. And, President Trump is in...
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip https://t.co/14UYpsrjBT 5 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip https://t.co/RqZKYlGumU 8 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip https://t.co/UIsIv4qSOX 9 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip https://t.co/JFA1c8R12N 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.