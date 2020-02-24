News Brief: Coronavirus Fallout, Democratic Debate, Trump's India Trip
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () As the coronavirus spreads, there are fears it will become a pandemic. Democratic candidates for president meet Tuesday on a South Carolina debate stage. And, President Trump wraps up his India trip.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:51Published