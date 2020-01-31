Global  

Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was moving forward with a plan to build some 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers in one the most sensitive areas of the occupied West Bank, a project frozen after international criticism.
Recent related news from verified sources

Netanyahu banks on Trump plan to drive up pro-settler votes

ATERET, West Bank (AP) — With Israel’s prime minister eager to court the votes of the country’s influential West Bank settlers, President Donald Trump’s...
Seattle Times


