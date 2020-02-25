Global  

Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mr. Mubarak, who had been likened to a modern-day pharaoh, was deposed in 2011 by the popular unrest in the Arab world that came to be called the Arab Spring.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Revolt, Dies at 91

Mr. Mubarak, who had been likened to a modern-day pharaoh, was deposed in 2011 by the popular unrest in the Arab world that came to be called the Arab Spring.
NYTimes.com

Ex-Prez Mubarak has died at 91: Egypt state TV

Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who for nearly 30 years was the resolute face of stability in the Middle East, died on Tuesday, the country's state TV said,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBC.caBBC NewsCBS NewsThe Age

