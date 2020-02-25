Winnipeg Landscaping Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who for nearly 30 years was the resolute face of stability in the Mideast before… https://t.co/IrsIjYdFyJ 4 seconds ago Gláucio Sombra RT @MiddleEastEye: The military leader first came to power in 1981 after the assassination of his predecessor Anwar Sadat, and ruled for 30… 12 seconds ago keefa Nuwahereza "Ousted Egyptian Leader Hosni Mubarak Breathes His Last » Elite News" https://t.co/D1fphLSvcx 2 minutes ago TheUrbanNewz Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91 - The New York Times https://t.co/W0i9cJuiMH https://t.co/PyP9rUETCf 2 minutes ago XiXi Davey RT @CBCAlerts: Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, forced to resign after nationwide protests that were part of the Arab world's 2011 pro… 2 minutes ago Joseph Peter Drennan Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian Leader Ousted in Arab Spring, Dies at 91 via @NYTimes https://t.co/YFXTL57FLk 2 minutes ago Matt Briscoe RT @statesman: Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak has died at 91. https://t.co/ojKvVYbRfh 3 minutes ago Rabbi Marc Schneier RT @RaphaelAhren: BREAKING Israeli PM @netanyahu expresses condolences to the Egyptian people after former president Hosni Mubarak died at… 4 minutes ago