Melania Trump visits ‘happiness’ class at Indian school

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited a “happiness class” at a government-run school in the Indian capital. The curriculum dovetails with her “Be Best” initiative to teach children and young adults to be kind, avoid drugs and take care of themselves. A student band at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior […]
Credit: Oneindia
News video: US first lady Melania Trump attends happiness class at a Delhi school | Oneindia News

US first lady Melania Trump attends happiness class at a Delhi school | Oneindia News 02:22

 US FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP VISITS HAPPINESS CLASS AT A DELHI SCHOOL. SHE SPENT TIME WITH THE CHILDREN.

