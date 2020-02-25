Melania Trump visits ‘happiness’ class at Indian school
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday visited a “happiness class” at a government-run school in the Indian capital. The curriculum dovetails with her “Be Best” initiative to teach children and young adults to be kind, avoid drugs and take care of themselves. A student band at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior […]
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visited on Tuesday a government school in the Indian capital of New Delhi that teaches a special "happiness curriculum", rooted in... Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •DNA •TIME •Hindu •IndiaTimes •Zee News