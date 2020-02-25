In Seattle talk, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to distance himself from Trump on family separations, anti-media rhetoric

Karren Ericson RT @Jim_Brunner: NEW: In talk at Seattle's elite Lakeside School, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to distance himself fr… 1 week ago Sharon Galloway In Seattle talk, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to distance himself from Trump on family separa… https://t.co/aS2sFWbcOv 1 week ago M O Nichols 🌎 John Kelly comments on Trumps policies, Obamacare. Click on the link in the article to watch video. https://t.co/0DIixQwNKg 1 week ago John Obbo The comments, seen in a video of the event, came during question-and-answer session before about 450 people at Lake… https://t.co/iHNqlOXozc 1 week ago Mary Lindquist RT @davidlgutman: For those who thought there would be social repercussions for the architects of Trump's family separation policy...here's… 1 week ago Essex J. Porter In Seattle talk, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to distance himself from Trump on family separa… https://t.co/Byz4RMqD84 1 week ago Granny Belle RT @seattletimes: In a paid appearance at Seattle prestigious Lakeside School, Kelly defended his role in the administration and faced ques… 1 week ago The Seattle Times In a paid appearance at Seattle prestigious Lakeside School, Kelly defended his role in the administration and face… https://t.co/1OHuaVdlzh 1 week ago