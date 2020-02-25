Global  

In Seattle talk, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to distance himself from Trump on family separations, anti-media rhetoric

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In a paid appearance at Seattle prestigious Lakeside School, Kelly distanced himself from the president's frequent condemnations of news media as "enemies of the people" while defending his own role in the administration and facing questions about his complicity in advancing Trump's immigration agenda.
