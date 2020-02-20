Global  

Coronavirus: Bahrain confirms 9 new cases of Covid-19

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
All patients are under isolation and are receiving treatment from a specialised team.
News video: New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says

New cases "very concerning" but coronavirus is not pandemic, WHO says 01:19

 The World Health Organization have said on Monday (February 24) that the coronavirus outbreak was not out of control globally nor causing large-scale deaths and so it is too early to speak of a pandemic.

South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus [Video]South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Next month’s table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus. The..

U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases [Video]U.S. CDC Confirms 53 Coronavirus Cases

The CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US. This is apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It also excludes anyone..

Coronavirus: 394 new confirmed cases reported in Mainland China

This brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,576 so far.
Zee News Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphKhaleej TimesNYTimes.comNew Zealand HeraldBangkok Post

South Korea confirms first death of person infected with coronavirus

South Korea reported on Wednesday the first death in the country of a person infected with coronavirus and 22 new cases bringing the total to 104.
Reuters

