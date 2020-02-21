Global  

Coronavirus in Middle East: What you need to know

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Coronavirus spreads to nine countries in Middle East, sending governments scrambling to contain outbreak.
Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

 The World Health Organization expresses concern over coronavirus in Italy and Iran, as infections spread through the Middle East.

Coronavirus in the Middle East: UAE confirms two more cases as more deaths recorded in Iran

The UAE's health ministry has confirmed that two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the country up to 11. Iran...
WorldNews Also reported by •Al JazeeraCNA

Washington pledges $1 billion for coronavirus vaccine as pandemic risks grow

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters IndiaSeattle Times

tmYapCabrera

tmYapCabrera RT @AJENews: Coronavirus in Middle East: What you need to know https://t.co/ARIM5UCMD1 https://t.co/IGvLTf0bb9 4 minutes ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Coronavirus in Middle East: What you need to know | News – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/84xfz4atLa https://t.co/vSB9YXD2Qp 5 minutes ago

NotOccupying

(((it's DOCTOR, not Ms.))) #Coronavirus in #MiddleEast : What you need to know https://t.co/vrcsynA7UG 9 minutes ago

AllBRKNews

All Breaking News Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Middle East. Here is what you need to know about which countries are most a… https://t.co/Br91Arlb8x 9 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Coronavirus in Middle East: What you need to know https://t.co/vFw9pGdINg 15 minutes ago

Doobie1973

John daby RT @Lucky_finds: Lebanon confirmed its first case on February 21 - a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who returned from Iran. Israel also reporte… 15 minutes ago

Lucky_finds

Mary Sutton Greeley Lebanon confirmed its first case on February 21 - a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who returned from Iran. Israel also… https://t.co/rX15Ey4H7Z 16 minutes ago

Doobie1973

John daby RT @Lucky_finds: Coronavirus spreads to nine countries in Middle East, sending governments scrambling to contain outbreak. Coronavirus in M… 16 minutes ago

