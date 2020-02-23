Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads south as cases spike

Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads south as cases spike

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed poor management in a hospital in the country's north for the outbreak, which has caused seven deaths in Italy so far and infected the largest number of people in Europe. Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while Sicily recorded one: a tourist from the worst-hit Lombardy region, where 212 people have tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy

Coronavirus Outbreak Kills Two In Italy 00:39

 According to Reuters a coronavirus outbreak has killed two people and infected another 51 in northern Italy. On Thursday, a 77-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus was found dead at her home, located south of Milan. Her death came after a 78-year-old man died of the infection near Padua...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency

Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city. The move comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning in China, it has spread to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Numbers Of Coronavirus Cases Continue To Grow [Video]Numbers Of Coronavirus Cases Continue To Grow

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is at 54, as the outbreak spreads to Europe and the Middle East. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises

Italy's coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicenter in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and...
Reuters

Italy Struggles With The Impact Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

With 228 cases reported, Italian officials are scrambling to contain Europe's first major outbreak of the coronavirus. Ten towns were locked down in a northern...
NPR


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.