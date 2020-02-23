Italy coronavirus outbreak spreads south as cases spike
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed poor management in a hospital in the country's north for the outbreak, which has caused seven deaths in Italy so far and infected the largest number of people in Europe. Tuscany reported its first two cases, including one in the tourist destination of Florence, while Sicily recorded one: a tourist from the worst-hit Lombardy region, where 212 people have tested positive.
According to Reuters a coronavirus outbreak has killed two people and infected another 51 in northern Italy. On Thursday, a 77-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus was found dead at her home, located south of Milan. Her death came after a 78-year-old man died of the infection near Padua...