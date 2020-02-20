|
Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister
Watch VideoAn official overseeing Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak is now infected.
Iran's deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday. He's since been quarantined.
The vast majority of confirmed coronavirus cases are in mainland China. But...
