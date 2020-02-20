Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Global  

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health MinisterWatch VideoAn official overseeing Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak is now infected. 

Iran's deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday. He's since been quarantined. 

The vast majority of confirmed coronavirus cases are in mainland China. But...
 Iran&apos;s deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday.

Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis

Iran's deputy health minister appeared to be ill at a news conference in Tehran on Monday (February 24), a day before he was reported to have been tested positive for coronavirus. Source: Reuters

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful..

Coronavirus updates: Iran deputy health minister tests positive for virus

As Italy prepares to host a European summit over the crisis, more cases have erupted across the bloc. Iran, which has the highest death toll outside China, has...
Deutsche Welle

Iran's deputy health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Parliamentarian from Tehran, in addition to the minister, also confirms he has tested positive.
Al Jazeera

At least 15 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus and 95 people have tested positive.

Newsy

At least 15 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus and 95 people have tested positive.

