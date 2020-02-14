Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding

Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A strong storm created havoc in the Western Australian city of Perth on Tuesday as lighting, heavy rain and flash flooding damaged buildings and caused traffic chaos. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast 03:46

 After spring-like conditions Sunday & Monday....colder weather is going to return. A snowstorm will pass well to our south the next two days. It will produce clouds & gusty winds over the area. Gusty northerly winds on the backside up the storm will usher in colder temps by mid week! Below normal...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man died after being pulled from river during Storm Dennis [Video]Man died after being pulled from river during Storm Dennis

A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the country. Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge [Video]Owner's prized car was swept away by a tidal surge

A BMW owner watched helpless as his prized car  he had parked by the Thames was swept away by a freak tidal surge following heavy rain.James Roycroft-Davis, a 25-year-old business owner, could..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Dennis roars across U.K. causing heavy rain, flooding

Storm Dennis roared across Britain with high winds and heavy rains Sunday, prompting authorities to issue some 350 flood warnings, including a "red warning"...
CTV News Also reported by •France 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimMelino

Tim Melino Sudden storm creates absolute bedlam in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash #FLOODING https://t.co/iks7ePKEXV #GPWX 45 seconds ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sudden storm creates ‘absolute bedlam’ in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding | Fox News https://t.co/ZLgjrK285l 8 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #e4fe3e153a15581da59619ab9442bb3a #foxnewsweather Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit… https://t.co/m96UVcYe2e 13 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding… https://t.co/YfXC59XQn3 15 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding… https://t.co/AypkLJLE83 15 minutes ago

TommyTh59496862

Tommy Thompson Sudden storm creates ‘absolute bedlam’ in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding https://t.co/lt1EtMmZbA 15 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding… https://t.co/4TapwYNOo3 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.