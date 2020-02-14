Sudden storm creates 'absolute bedlam' in Australia as Perth hit with high winds, flash flooding

After spring-like conditions Sunday & Monday....colder weather is going to return. A snowstorm will pass well to our south the next two days. It will produce clouds & gusty winds over the area. Gusty northerly winds on the backside up the storm will usher in colder temps by mid week! Below normal...
A man has died after being pulled from a river as Storm Dennis brought high winds and heavy rain to much of the country. Dyfed-Powys Police said that a man in his 60s was seen entering the River Tawe..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published