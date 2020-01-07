Kozy's Korner #Canadian man paralyzed after #Barbados shooting https://t.co/YnP9z5CA7H 6 minutes ago Shirley G RT @CTVNews: Canadian man shot while on vacation in Barbados now paralyzed from the waist down https://t.co/wC8hfvYjSz 6 minutes ago Sterlin Blackman Canadian man paralyzed after Barbados shooting - CTV News https://t.co/N3e9aQxRn2 https://t.co/HCm4xXG430 31 minutes ago Canada Canadian man paralyzed after Barbados shooting #CanadaNews https://t.co/cXWXuh3blh 36 minutes ago CTV News Canadian man shot while on vacation in Barbados now paralyzed from the waist down https://t.co/wC8hfvYjSz 46 minutes ago Cillian O'Brien Canadian man shot and paralyzed after Barbados home invasion https://t.co/3Pm7eE1CK9 49 minutes ago