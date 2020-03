White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll released on Tuesday the largest-ever amount of annual baseline funding for its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program. According to the White House, more than $266 million will be disbursed to 29 regional HIDTA Programs in 50 States, ...



Recent related videos from verified sources FDA Approves Non-Statin Drug To Treat High Cholesterol The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a drug to treat high cholesterol that works differently than statins, according to Esperion Therapeutics, the company that makes the drug. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:22Published 1 week ago New High-Intensity Activated Crosswalks now active on Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland The signals are designed to make crossing Memorial Boulevard safer and easier for pedestrians in one of the highest crash areas in Polk County. Story: http://bit.ly/2SRSrOG Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:19Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Venezuela, drug trafficking top Trump meeting with Colombia WASHINGTON (AP) — The crisis in Venezuela and drug trafficking topped the agenda at President Donald Trump’s meeting Monday at the White House with Colombia...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



U.S. needs funding to protect Americans from coronavirus: White House The United States needs funds to finance a response to the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said on Monday, without directly confirming reports the...

Reuters 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this