Julian Assange And The Imperium’s Face: Day One Of The Extradition Hearings – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
If we are to believe it, Julian Assange of WikiLeaks, the man behind showing the ugliness of power, is the one responsible for having abused it.  It is a running theme in the US case against this Australian publisher, who has been given the coating of common criminality hiding the obvious point: that the mission is to make...
News video: Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers extradition bid

Assange's fate hangs in balance as UK court considers extradition bid 02:11

 A British court will begin hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents. Emer McCarthy reports.

