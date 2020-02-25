Global  

21 Of Top 30 Air Polluted Cities Last Year Were In India

Newsy Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
21 Of Top 30 Air Polluted Cities Last Year Were In IndiaWatch VideoTwo-thirds of the 30 worst cities in the world for air pollution last year were in India, according to a new report. Six cities in India are in the top 10.

The data was released Tuesday by AirVisual, an air quality watchdog. Delhi was ranked the fifth most polluted city in the world, while a satellite of Delhi—...
News video: 21 Of Top 30 Air Polluted Cities Last Year Were In India

21 Of Top 30 Air Polluted Cities Last Year Were In India 00:54

 The worst city for air pollution measured nine times more pollution than what the EPA considers healthy.

Delhi is world's most polluted capital city, 21 cities in India among world's 30 most polluted: Report

Delhi topped the list of most polluted capital cities in the world in 2019, according to a new report which also revealed that 21 of the world's 30 most polluted...
Mid-Day


