More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
More than a dozen people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between opposing groups of protesters in New Delhi, hospital officials said on Tuesday, as riots overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to India.
News video: 7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit

7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit 01:22

 At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to India. Emer McCarthy reports.

Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9 [Video]Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9

Protests have taken New Delhi by storm resulting in at least nine deaths during the US President's visit to India. Protesters have clashed over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), both..

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News

DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE..

More dead as India riots overshadow Trump visit

Violence is ramping up among protesters in New Delhi over a controversial citizenship law, just kilometres from where Donald Trump met Narendra Modi.
SBS

Govt approves $2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit

Govt approves $2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visitNEW DELHI: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit here next week, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved a government-to-government deal to...
WorldNews

