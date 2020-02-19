More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () More than a dozen people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes between opposing groups of protesters in New Delhi, hospital officials said on Tuesday, as riots overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to India.
DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE..